More than half of Europeans support cannabis legalisation
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2022 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 12:24 PM BdST
More than half of the European population support legalisation of adult use of cannabis and around 30% of them are interested in purchasing it, according to polling data by industry consultants on Thursday.
Europe's liberal approach could reap multiple financial and economic benefits as seen in the United States, which has witnessed a surge in cannabis use during pandemic-induced lockdowns.
While majority of Europeans support regulated cannabis shops, most do not favour growing the plant at home, according to the report by London-based consultancy Hanway and pot producer Curaleaf International.
The report comes a week after the US House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana, which has created legal headaches for users and businesses in the states that have legalised it.
"We see the European market as three to four years behind (the US), but it actually looks like Europe may initiate sweeping reform before the United States," said Boris Jordan, executive at US-based Curaleaf.
Many European countries, including Germany, have legalised cannabis for limited medicinal purposes, while others have decriminalised its general use. Malta became the first European country to allow limited cultivation and personal use of cannabis. read more
The European cannabis market is expected to cross 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in annual revenue by 2025, up from about 400 million euros last year, according to a report from research firm Prohibition Partners. Germany has been the biggest market in the continent so far.
"There is clear political desire and willingness in Germany to legalise recreational use," Joe Bayern, chief executive officer of Curaleaf, told Reuters.
"Given it (Germany) is the largest economy in Europe, we think it will lead the way and create a domino effect for rest of the continent," Bayern said.
- Russian forces pound key Ukrainian cities
- More EU sanctions on Russia: Commission head
- Why Germany can’t just pull the plug on Russian energy
- Some Ukrainian refugees are returning home, despite the risks
- French election opens up as Marine Le Pen rises
- UK to ban celebs popular with teens from gambling ads
- Russia faces more sanctions over civilian deaths in Ukraine
- Ukraine, Russia: what you need to know right now
- New Russian land mine poses special risk in Ukraine
- Ukraine's Zelensky: Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives
- Civilians flee Eastern Ukraine as signs point to stepped-up Russian attack
- Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy
- Russian forces pound key cities as West prepares new sanctions
- EU will put more sanctions on Russia: Commission head
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Bangladesh is alert to avert economic crisis like one in Sri Lanka: Hasina
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB
- Ashish Choudhury masterminded the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, says RAB