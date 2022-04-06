EU will put more sanctions on Russia: Commission head
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2022 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 02:28 PM BdST
The European Union will put more sanctions against Russia on top of the latest package announced on Tuesday, likely including measures against imports of Russian oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"These sanctions will not be our last sanctions," she told European Parliament in a presentation of the latest sanctions package that includes a ban on buying Russian coal.
"Now we have to look into oil and revenues the Russia gets from fossil fuels," she said.
