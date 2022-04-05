Ukraine and Russia: what you need to know right now

WAR CRIMES INVESTIGATION?

* Ukraine said 50 bodies found in Bucha had been victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops. Reuters could not verify what happened but Reuters journalists saw the bodies of dead civilians scattered over the town at the weekend.

* Satellite images showed a 45-foot (14-m) -long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave was found.

* The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the town and said the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

* Russia said it would present "empirical evidence" to the United Nations Security Council of what it called lies by Ukraine and its Western sponsors.

* US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and called for a trial.

* The US said it would push for Russia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council.

FIGHTING

* Officials in Ukraine's northern regions said Russian troops there had mostly withdrawn, leaving mines and damaged military vehicles behind.

* Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia was preparing to launch a fresh assault in the east to try to take the city of Kharkiv.

* Russia probably plans to shift its focus to the south and east of Ukraine, and is refitting forces in Belarus, US officials said.

* Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol, British military intelligence said, and a Red Cross team is being held nearby.

ECONOMY

* Russia's latest sovereign bond coupon payments have been stopped, a source familiar with the matter and a spokeswoman for the US Treasury said, putting it closer to a historic default.

* Western powers said more sanctions on Russia would be imposed in coming days.

* Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe. Germany has said ending gas imports would hurt the EU more than Russia.

PEACE TALKS

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian "war crimes" had made it harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia. There has been no update on peace talks that had been set to resume on Monday.

QUOTES

* "This guy is brutal. And what's happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seen it," Biden said.