Pope Francis says he is considering trip to Ukraine’s Kyiv
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2022 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 04:15 PM BdST
Pope Francis said on Saturday that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: "Yes, it is on the table". He gave no further details.
Francis has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.
He has spoken on the phone with Zelensky and Shevchuk.
Since the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, the pope has strongly condemned what he has called an "unjustified aggression" and denounced "atrocities."
But he has only referred to Russia directly in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on Mar 25.
- European Parliament chief visits Ukraine
- In European classrooms, questions about a war so close to home
- Eight killed in Serbia coal mine shaft collapse
- Russian gas keeps flowing to Europe
- Russia’s war lacks a battlefield commander: US officials
- More mixed signals from Russia as Ukraine war enters sixth week
- Ukraine negotiations to resume
- Fear of saboteurs has Ukrainians on edge
- European Parliament chief visits Ukraine, says 'we stand with you'
- In European classrooms, questions about a war so close to home
- Eight killed as coal mine shaft in Serbia collapses
- Russian gas keeps flowing to Europe despite Putin's deadline to pay in roubles
- Russia’s war lacks a battlefield commander, US officials say
- More mixed signals from Russia as Ukraine war enters sixth week
Most Read
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- Logistics hub in Russia ablaze, Ukraine denies hitting it
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction