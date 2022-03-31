Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia

"Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn't have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe," he told lawmakers via video link. "Stop all trade with Russia."

Zelensky, the first foreign head of state to address a plenary session of the 150-member Dutch lower house of representatives, said the Netherlands must "be prepared to stop the energy from Russia so that you do not pay billions for the war".

Roughly 20% of Dutch natural gas comes from Russia, which has become an increasingly important trading partner for the Netherlands in recent years.

The Dutch, along with other EU countries including Germany, are looking for alternative energy sources, but quick alternatives are few and global supplies limited.

The Netherlands has supplied Ukrainian forces with military equipment, including anti-tank rockets and Patriot air defence systems and is also supporting NATO's increased presence along the military alliance's eastern flank.

In a reference to the war crimes courts in the Netherlands, Zelensky called for justice.

"Those who gave the orders (to bombard and shell Ukraine) must be called to account. In The Hague, city of tribunals, people know that," he said.