Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2022 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 03:56 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Dutch parliament on Thursday for weapons, reconstruction aid and a halt to all business with Russia in response to the invasion of his country.
"Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn't have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe," he told lawmakers via video link. "Stop all trade with Russia."
Zelensky, the first foreign head of state to address a plenary session of the 150-member Dutch lower house of representatives, said the Netherlands must "be prepared to stop the energy from Russia so that you do not pay billions for the war".
Roughly 20% of Dutch natural gas comes from Russia, which has become an increasingly important trading partner for the Netherlands in recent years.
The Dutch, along with other EU countries including Germany, are looking for alternative energy sources, but quick alternatives are few and global supplies limited.
The Netherlands has supplied Ukrainian forces with military equipment, including anti-tank rockets and Patriot air defence systems and is also supporting NATO's increased presence along the military alliance's eastern flank.
In a reference to the war crimes courts in the Netherlands, Zelensky called for justice.
"Those who gave the orders (to bombard and shell Ukraine) must be called to account. In The Hague, city of tribunals, people know that," he said.
- Zelensky urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia
- Russians twice as optimistic since Ukraine intervention
- Russian units suffering big losses withdraw: UK
- No end to Ukraine war is in sight
- Ukraine isn't naive, Zelensky says
- Ukraine claims some battle successes
- UK to issue first 20 fines over lockdown parties
- Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire
- Ukrainian president urges Dutch parliament to stop all trade with Russia
- Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war
- Russians abroad try to get Ukraine news to relatives in their homeland
- Ukraine preparing for new Russian offensive in the east, Zelensky says
- Russians twice as optimistic since Ukraine intervention: pollster
- Sanctioned or not, Russians abroad find their money is 'toxic'
Most Read
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh refrained from UNGA vote on Ukraine war
- Pakistan government ally quits coalition ahead of vote to oust PM
- Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalisation, large study finds
- Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says
- WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time