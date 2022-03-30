UK lawmaker comes out as first transgender member of parliament
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2022 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 05:27 PM BdST
A lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said on Wednesday he planned to change his gender identity to become Britain's first openly transgender member of parliament, a decision he said followed a series of harrowing episodes in his personal life.
Jamie Wallis, 37, who represents an area in Wales, said in a statement he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and has "felt this way" since he was a child.
In a highly personal statement, Wallis detailed a series of traumatic incidents over the past two years including being raped after refusing to have sex with someone he met online, becoming the subject of blackmail attempt over his gender dysphoria, and fleeing the scene after he crashed a car.
"I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone," Wallis said. "I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud."
Wallis said he was trans, "or to be more accurate, I want to be".
Wallis's office did not immediately respond to a request asking which pronouns the lawmaker planned to use.
The statement was met with messages of support from the prime minister, the foreign minister Liz Truss, the Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis, and other members of parliament.
Johnson thanked Wallis, saying "sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage".
Britain has often debated transgender issues in recent years with some politicians arguing that letting trans people legally change gender without a medical diagnosis would allow predatory men access to women-only spaces such as changing rooms.
- Russian units suffering big losses withdraw: UK
- No end to Ukraine war is in sight
- Ukraine isn't naive, Zelensky says
- Ukraine claims some battle successes
- UK to issue first 20 fines over lockdown parties
- Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire
- Macron’s unending Russia diplomacy
- Kremlin to study video appearing to show torture of Russian PoWs
- Russian units suffering big losses pull out of Ukraine, UK military intelligence
- Germany declares 'early warning' of possible Russian gas supply crisis
- Peace talks produce signs of progress, but no end to war is in sight
- Ukraine isn't naive, Zelensky says after Russia pledges to scale down attack on Kyiv
- Ukraine claims some battle successes as Russia focuses on another front
- ECB ready to set up money exchange for Ukrainian refugees with EU guarantee
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side: Tass
- Fatema becomes the first woman to complete a Bangladesh police test flight
- Bangladesh plans subway network in Dhaka by 2030
- AC repairman arrested over murder of housewife in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Cannibalistic toads reveal ‘evolution in fast motion,’ study finds
- What if Putin didn’t miscalculate?