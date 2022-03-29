'Z' symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2022 09:28 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 09:28 AM BdST
Individuals who display the letter "Z" in Germany to symbolise support for Russia's war in Ukraine could be liable to prosecution, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The interior minister for the state of Berlin said earlier that city authorities would jump on cases of the Z symbol being used to endorse Russia's aggression, following announcements by Bavaria and Lower Saxony that they too would punish such acts.
A spokesperson for the federal government's Interior Ministry told reporters: "The letter Z as such is of course not forbidden, but its use may in individual cases constitute an endorsement of the Russian war of aggression."
The letter Z has been used as a marking on Russian military vehicles taking part in the conflict and has been adopted by Russians supporting the war, with it being prominent on flags and at pro-Kremlin rallies.
"The Russian war of aggression on the Ukraine is a criminal act, and whoever publicly approves of this war of aggression can also make himself liable to prosecution," the Interior Ministry spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
"The federal security authorities have an eye on this, and in this respect we welcome the announcement that several federal states will also examine in individual cases whether this could be a criminal act and to take action accordingly," he said.
- Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire
- Macron’s unending Russia diplomacy
- Kremlin to study video appearing to show torture of Russian PoWs
- 'Z' symbol could be criminal act in Germany: minister
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks
- Amid war, a lavish hotel will open in Britain’s Old War Office
- Turkey could offer Ukraine security guarantees: Kyiv
- Fears grow of Mariupol’s fall to Russia
- Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire from peace talks
- Macron’s unending Russia diplomacy
- Russia to study video of alleged mistreatment of prisoners, Kyiv questions veracity
- 'Z' symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- Amid war, a lavish hotel will open in Britain’s Old War Office
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about his wife, Jada
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike