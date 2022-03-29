Russia to study video of alleged mistreatment of prisoners, Kyiv questions veracity

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video contained "monstrous images" and needed to be legally assessed, and that those who took part in what he described as torture needed to be held responsible.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video cited by the Kremlin.

Asked about the video during an interview on Sky News, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said it could not be taken at face value.

"We need proof," she said on Monday. "If militaries from (the) Ukrainian side are guilty, we will investigate them and take them to court."

The video shared online Sunday shows soldiers who are likely Ukrainian beating and shooting prisoners from the Russian military, The New York Times reports. The footage shows five of the prisoners tied up and lying on the ground — some held at gunpoint and some with bags over their heads.

In the footage, which runs for more than five minutes, the five tied-up prisoners appear to have serious injuries, but it’s not clear how they were wounded. Later in the video, three other captives are shot in their legs without provocation and fall to the ground. One of them is then struck in his face with the end of a rifle. The New York Times did not publish the video because of the graphic imagery it contains.

A number of the captors, who kick and hit the prisoners throughout the video, are wearing blue armbands, characteristic of the Ukrainian military. Both parties are mostly speaking Russian, with the captors speaking Russian in a Ukrainian accent. At one point in the video one captor is heard speaking Ukrainian.

The Times has not identified the source who originally posted the video. But based on the video’s perspective and dialogue, it appears to have been filmed by one of the captors.

The location of the video, first suggested by a Twitter user, has been independently verified by the Times. It was filmed on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv, near the front line of the conflict, in an area held by Ukrainian forces. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is closer to Russia than any other large Ukrainian city and has been targeted by Russia with overwhelming and indiscriminate firepower that has reduced parts of the city to ruins.

Earlier, senior Ukrainian officials had portrayed the video as a fake, according to Reuters.

"Currently, no one can confirm or deny the veracity of this video. It's not known where it's happening, or who the participants are," military spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said.

He referred Reuters to comments made by Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of Ukraine's armed forces, before Peskov announced the Russian investigation into the video.

"The enemy produces and shares videos, with the inhuman treatment of alleged 'Russian prisoners' by 'Ukrainian soldiers' in order to discredit the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Zaluzhny said.

Ukraine's armed forces respect international norms, Zaluzhny said, accusing Russia of producing such videos to discredit Ukrainian soldiers. He did not provide any evidence to support his accusation.

Sergii Nykyforov, press spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the video must be assessed "in the context of both real and information wars." He did not elaborate.