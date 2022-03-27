Ukraine leader demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow
Oleksandr Kozhukhar, Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 08:13 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 08:13 AM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, visibly irritated, on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.
Several countries have promised to send anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelensky said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.
"That is what our partners have, that is what is just gathering dust there. This is all for not only the freedom of Ukraine, but for the freedom of Europe," he said in a late night video address.
Ukraine needed just 1% of NATO's aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said.
"We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" he said.
Zelensky has repeatedly insisted that Russia will seek to expand further into Europe if Ukraine falls. NATO though does not back his request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the grounds this could provoke a wider war.
Earlier in the day Zelensky talked to Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and expressed disappointment that Russian-made fighter aircraft in Eastern Europe had not yet been transferred to Ukraine, Zelensky's office said in a statement.
"The price of procrastination with planes is thousands of lives of Ukrainians," the office quoted him as saying. Zelensky said Poland and the United States had both stated their readiness to make a decision on the planes.
Earlier this month, Washington rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine's air force.
- Children among severely wounded in Chernihiv: mayor
- Ukrainians find refuge in Moldova
- Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town
- Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia reframes war goals
- Ukraine forces advance east of Kyiv
- US, EU strike LNG deal to cut Russian gas
- One European retailer, still in Russia, angers its Ukraine workers
- Belarusian exiles join fight against Russia
- Ukraine leader demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow
- Children among 44 severely wounded people trapped in Ukraine's Chernihiv city, mayor says
- ‘We escaped the storm’: Ukrainians find refuge in Moldova
- Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
- Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts
- Ukrainian forces advance east of Kyiv as Russians fall back
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Saudi Aramco petroleum storage site hit by Houthi attack, fire erupts
- On its 51st Independence Day, Bangladesh looks to a long road ahead with renewed hope
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj