Ukraine president Zelensky insists on meeting with Putin
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2022 08:53 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 08:53 AM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time would be required to resolve the issue.
He also repeated his acknowledgement made earlier this month that Ukraine could not now secure NATO membership.
"I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation...you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelensky said in the interview.
Zelensky has sought a meeting with Putin for nearly a year, but the Russian leader has refused and instead demanded the Ukrainian president resolve his country's "civil war" with separatist territories linked to Moscow.
Since Russian troops poured into Ukraine last month, Zelensky has issued increasingly urgent calls for talks to end the fighting.
Last week he called for a meeting quickly so that Russia could "limit the losses caused by its mistakes".
'COMPROMISE MUST BE FOUND'
Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes. Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.
"I am ready at a meeting with the president of Russia to raise the issue of occupied territories, but I am certain that a solution will not come at this meeting," Zelensky said in his interview.
He said several conditions would need to be met before such matters could be dealt with, namely, a cease-fire, the withdrawal of troops and security guarantees.
"If people are trying to stop a war, there is a cease-fire and troops are withdrawn. The presidents meet, reach an agreement on withdrawing troops and there are security guarantees of one sort or another," he said. "Compromises must be found, one way or another of guaranteeing our security."
Zelensky said Ukraine is well aware it cannot be admitted into NATO now. NATO member states, Zelensky said, "understand that they do not want to fight with Russia and therefore cannot take us in...we have to reconcile ourselves to that and say 'ok, other guarantees'."
- Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
- Zelensky insists on meeting with Putin
- 8 dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
- Ukraine defies Russian demand to lay down arms in Mariupol
- ‘What I saw, I hope no one will ever see': Greek diplomat on Mariupol
- Russian troops stalled outside Kyiv: British intelligence
- Poland to propose NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine
- Zelensky appeals for help from Israel
- At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
- Ukraine defies Russian demand to lay down arms in Mariupol
- Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not US
- 'What I saw, I hope no one will ever see' says Greek diplomat returning from Mariupol
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Freight ship crew charged as death toll in launch capsize rises to eight