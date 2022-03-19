Ukraine's Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2022 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 10:23 AM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.
Zelensky said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.
"I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.
"The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover."
The two sides have been involved in talks for weeks with no sign of a breakthrough.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters
"This is a deliberate tactic ... This is a war crime and they will answer for it, 100%," he said.
Zelensky said there was no information about how many people had died after a theatre in the city of Mariupol, where hundreds of people had been sheltering, was struck on Wednesday. More than 130 people had been rescued so far, he said.
- Breaking down $13.6bn in US aid for Kyiv
- Zelensky calls for meaningful security talks with Moscow
- Life echoes art for Ukraine’s refugee
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls
- UK defence minister receives fake call from 'Ukrainian PM'
- Russian government sites facing unprecedented cyber attacks
- Victims of Dutch childcare benefits scandal struggle to move on
- Strike destroys Mariupol shelter for hundreds
- Pope deplores the war in Ukraine but not the aggressor
- Life echoes art for Ukraine's Eurovision refugee
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China on aiding Moscow
- UK defence minister says he received fake call from 'Ukrainian PM'
- Russian government sites facing unprecedented cyber attacks
- Victims of Dutch childcare benefits scandal struggle to move on
Most Read
- Govt drops Amir Hamza from Independence Award list over controversy
- US official Nuland to visit Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh’s Balance of Payments deficit hits new high as imports rise on pandemic recovery
- Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine
- Shakib, Miraz, Taskin power Bangladesh to first win in South Africa
- Girl set on fire by brother-in-law dies in Dhaka hospital
- Two teens drown in attempt to rescue friend from Padma in Rajshahi
- Rakibur Rahman, a three-time DSE president, dies at 72
- Xi says conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests: Chinese media