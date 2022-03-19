Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2022 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 05:19 PM BdST
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it had destroyed a large underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region using hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry said it had also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odessa using a coastal missile system, Interfax reported.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the ministry's statements.
