Home > World > Europe

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Mar 2022 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 05:19 PM BdST

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it had destroyed a large underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region using hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry said it had also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odessa using a coastal missile system, Interfax reported.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the ministry's statements.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories