Zelensky urges more leaders to visit Kyiv
Azi Paybarah, The New York Times
Published: 16 Mar 2022 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 02:16 PM BdST
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the leaders of three NATO-member countries who travelled into the war-torn capital of Ukraine for an extraordinary meeting Tuesday and urged others to do the same.
The leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia who travelled to Kyiv “fear nothing,” Zelensky said after the meeting, adding, “I am sure that with such friends, with such countries, with such neighbours and partners, we will really be able to win.”
The leaders discussed not only increasing sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb 24, but also “plans to rebuild our country after the end of hostilities,” Zelensky’s office said, projecting an air of confidence despite a brutal campaign that has already driven more than 2 million Ukrainians to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.
Zelensky has sought to rally international support through nightly videos that he posts on social media, as well as virtual meetings with world leaders — including a speech to US lawmakers Wednesday.
But Tuesday’s meeting in Kyiv, which Russian forces have targeted, was a rare, in-person gathering for Zelensky and outside leaders. At least one attendee wore a green protective vest while sitting at the table with Zelensky, according to a photograph posted on the president’s official website.
Zelensky also invited other world leaders to join him in Kyiv, and once again pressed Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over the country, which they have resisted out of concerns of being drawn into a direct conflict with Russia.
“I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv,” Zelensky said in a statement posted on his official Telegram channel. “It can be dangerous here. Because our sky is not yet closed to Russian missiles and planes.”
He add: “You know for sure that the eyes of all the people of the world are now focused on our capital, on Ukrainians.”
