World Court to rule on emergency measures in Ukraine vs Russia case
>>Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2022 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:38 PM BdST
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to rule Wednesday on emergency measures sought by Ukraine in a case against Russia, including an order for Moscow to stop its military campaign.
The decision by the top United Nations court, also known as the "World Court", will be read out in The Hague's Peace Palace at 4 pm local time (1500 GMT).
Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no direct means of enforcing them and in rare cases, countries have ignored them, in the past.
Ukraine filed its case shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb 24, saying that Russia's apparent justification, that it was acting to prevent a genocide in Eastern Ukraine, is unfounded.
At the hearings, Ukraine said there is no threat of genocide in Eastern Ukraine, and the UN's 1948 Genocide Convention, which both countries have signed, does not allow an invasion to prevent one.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the invasion as a "special military action" needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide" - meaning those whose first or only language is Russian - in eastern Ukraine.
Russia said it skipped World Court hearings on Mar 7 "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit".
However, Moscow did file a written document with the court saying the ICJ should not impose any measures.
Russia argued that Putin's use of the word "genocide" does not automatically imply that it is basing its actions on the Genocide Convention. Without a dispute over the interpretation of the treaty, the court has no jurisdiction, Russia argued.
In an urgent situation the court can order emergency measures in a matter of days, even before it decides on whether it has jurisdiction in a case. That usually takes many months, while decisions on the actual merits of a case takes years.
- Launched counteroffensives against Russia troops: Ukraine
- War could drive 90% of Ukrainians into poverty
- Zelensky urges more leaders to visit Kyiv
- Over 3m have fled fighting in Ukraine
- Ukraine war shifts the agenda in US Congress
- Death and defiance in a besieged Ukrainian city
- EU approves new round of Russia sanctions
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- Ukraine says it launches counteroffensives against Russian forces
- Ninety percent of Ukrainian population could face poverty in protracted war: UNDP
- Zelensky urges more leaders to visit Kyiv
- Over 3 million have fled fighting in Ukraine
- Ukraine war shifts the agenda in Congress, empowering the centre
- ‘I’m not scared of anything’: death and defiance in a besieged Ukrainian city
Most Read
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelensky hints at compromise outside NATO
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December
- Hasina announces TCB goods for another 10m people
- Abramovich flies into Moscow as more oligarch assets are seized in Spain
- Hasina calls for Dhaka airport's expansion work to be expedited
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future