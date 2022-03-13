Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one dead, several injured
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2022 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 03:57 PM BdST
A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, fire fighters said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast. Pictures posted by the fire fighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.
Rescue operations are still underway, fire fighters said.
