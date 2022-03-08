Second wave of refugees from Ukraine will be more vulnerable, UNHCR head says
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2022 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 03:17 PM BdST
After the first wave of refugees from Ukraine there is likely to be a second wave consisting of more vulnerable refugees, the head of the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.
"If the war continues we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi told a news conference.
"That will be a more complex situation to manage for European countries going forward, and there will need to be even more solidarity by everybody in Europe and beyond," he said.
More stories
- Second wave of Ukrainian refugees will be more vulnerable: UNHCR head
- Russian offensive slows, says Ukraine
- Second Russian general killed in war: Ukraine
- Russia offers humanitarian corridors from 5 Ukraine cities
- Ukraine says bread factory hit as peace talks due
- Moscow says it will let civilians flee - to Russia
- Proud band of Ukraine troops holds Russian assault at bay
- Ukrainians trapped in besieged city
Recent Stories
- Second wave of refugees from Ukraine will be more vulnerable, UNHCR head says
- Russian offensive slows, says Ukraine, as residents flee bombed-out cities
- Second Russian general killed in war, Ukraine says
- Ukraine says bread factory hit as peace talks due
- Ukraine decries 'immoral' stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee - to Russia
- Proud band of Ukrainian troops holds Russian assault at bay — for now
Opinion
Most Read
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo
- Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path
- Putin has deployed nearly 100% of pre-staged forces into Ukraine: US official