Russian air strike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine's Sumy city, say local authorities
Published: 08 Mar 2022 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 04:17 PM BdST
At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.
