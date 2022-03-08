Home > World > Europe

Russian air strike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine's Sumy city, say local authorities

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Mar 2022 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 04:17 PM BdST

At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.

