UK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine
বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 06 Mar 2022 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 02:46 PM BdST
British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the Russian advance.
"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said in an update. Russia "has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol."
"Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions," British military intelligence said.
Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.
More stories
- Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine: UK intelligence
- Russia-Ukraine talks to resume Monday
- 'My heart is breaking': Russians brace for economic nightmare
- Evacuation trains from war zone pour into Lviv
- Italy seizes oligarchs' villas, yachts
- More than 350 killed in Ukraine so far: UN
- Blinken in Poland for talks on security, refugees
- Ukrainian refugees plead for no-fly zone
Recent Stories
- UK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine
- Russia-Ukraine talks to resume Monday, Kyiv says; Moscow less definitive
- 'My heart is breaking': Russians fear economic nightmare about to unfold
- Evacuation trains from war zone pour into Lviv in western Ukraine
- Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial sweep
- With fast-weakening rouble and fears for future, Russians rush to shop
Opinion
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora
- Muhith hospitalised again with weakness, inability to eat
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- War in Ukraine may drive up prices of atta, maida
- Shop sealed in Dhaka's Jatrabari for overpricing soybean oil, owner fined
- 'We want peace': Momen explains why Bangladesh abstained from UNGA vote denouncing Russia
- Russian forces pound civilians, as Putin likens sanctions to a ‘declaration of war’