"We are being destroyed," city council of Ukraine's Mariupol says

"They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade, as in the old Leningrad," it said in a statement, referring to Nazi Germany's protracted siege of the then-Soviet city now known as St Petersburg during World War Two. Around 1.5 million people died in the more than two-year-long siege.

"Deliberately, for seven days, they have been destroying (Mariupol's) critical life-support infrastructure. We have no light, water or heat again," the council said.

It added that it was seeking to create a humanitarian corridor for Mariupol, as well as trying to restore infrastructure.

"Mariupol remains under fire. Women, children and the elderly are suffering. We are being destroyed as a nation. This is genocide of the Ukrainian people," it said.