Ukraine says 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region, no water or power in Mariupol city
>>Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2022 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 02:54 PM BdST
Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said on Thursday.
Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.
More stories
- 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv: Ukraine
- 1m refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
- First Ukraine city falls
- Africans say Ukrainian authorities hindered them from fleeing
- Navalny calls for daily anti-war protests in Russia
- Ukrainians’ weary path to safety
- What happened to Russia's Air Force?
- US closes its airspace to Russia
Recent Stories
- Ukraine says 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region, no water or power in Mariupol city
- 1m people have fled Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion, UN says
- First Ukraine city falls as Russia strikes more civilian targets
- Russia moves to encircle and capture critical cities in Ukraine
- Africans say Ukrainian authorities hindered them from fleeing
- Kremlin critic Navalny calls for daily anti-war protests in Russia
Opinion
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh abstains from historic UNGA vote that denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
- Russia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to resume in-person classes at pre-primary schools on Mar 20
- Bangladesh vessel engineer, caught in Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for help
- Russian troop deaths expose a potential weakness of Putin’s strategy