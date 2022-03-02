Russia moves to encircle and capture critical cities in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials disputed Russia's claim, saying that while the city of about 300,000 people was surrounded, the municipal government was still in place and the battle was continuing. But conditions inside the city were dire, with food and medicine running out and “many wounded civilians,” Gennady Laguta, the head of the regional security office, wrote on the Telegram app.

If captured, Kherson would be the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion Feb 24. Russian forces were also bearing down on several other cities, including Kyiv, the capital, where blasts were reported overnight and Russian forces appeared to be moving closer toward encircling the city.

Here are the latest developments:

— Russian troops are steadily moving to surround key cities in Ukraine’s south and east, with attacks reported on hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure. They continued to lay siege to central Kharkiv, where a government building was hit by an apparent rocket strike Wednesday morning, and where supplies of food and water are running low in the city of 1.5 million.

— More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians died during the first 160 hours of the war, the country’s emergency services agency said in a statement, although that number could not be independently confirmed.

— Overnight, Russian troops surrounded Mariupol, a port city in the southeast. More than 120 civilians were being treated for injuries in hospitals, the mayor said. Residents baked 26 tons of bread to help withstand the coming onslaught, according to the mayor.

— President Joe Biden predicted that the invasion of Ukraine would “leave Russia weaker and the world stronger” during a fiery State of the Union address Tuesday night. He said that the United States planned to bar Russian planes from US airspace and that the Justice Department would try to seize the assets of oligarchs and government officials allied with Putin, part of a global push to isolate Russia.

— A second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was scheduled to take place Wednesday after a meeting Monday failed to make progress in ending the fighting.

