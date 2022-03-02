Kremlin critic Navalny calls for daily anti-war protests in Russia
Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2022 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 06:29 PM BdST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, his spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Alexei Navalny has called for people to go out and protest against the war every day at 19:00 and on weekends at 14:00. The main squares of your towns, wherever you are," spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote.
Navalny's movement had previously called for a campaign of civil disobedience to protest against Russia's invasion of its neighbour.
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed last year after he returned to Russia from Germany following his recovery from what Western laboratory tests established was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. Russia denied carrying out such an attack.
Since then, authorities have clamped down even more tightly on his movement, and key figures have fled into exile after being designated by the authorities as "foreign agents".
