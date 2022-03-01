Ukraine president urges EU, 'prove you are with us'
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 06:52 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.
"The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome," Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.
"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine," he continued.
