Latvia allows its citizens to fight in Ukraine

Published: 28 Feb 2022 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 03:09 PM BdST

Latvia's parliament voted unanimously on Monday to allow its nationals to fight in Ukraine if willing, the parliament said in a statement.

"Our citizens who want to support Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to defend Ukraine's independence and our common security must be able to do so," said Juris Rancanis, chairman of the parliamentary defence, home affairs and corruption prevention commission, which drafted the law.

