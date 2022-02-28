EU says 400,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, millions expected
Published: 28 Feb 2022 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 06:57 PM BdST
At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered EU territory so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions of arrivals, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday.
On Sunday, the figure stood at around 300,000.
Johansson was speaking during a visit to a border crossing in Romania. More than 74,000 have entered the country from Ukraine since Feb 24.
