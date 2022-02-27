Kyiv warned of toxic air as missiles hit oil terminal in town nearby

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," Natalia Balasinovich said in a video posted online.

Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky. The authorities warned residents to be on alert for toxic fumes.

Kyiv officials have now warned that the burning depot is emitting smoke and toxic fumes, and telling residents to close their windows tightly. Many residents in the capital are already taking cover underground.

Also on Sunday morning, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk province said an oil terminal was blown up by a Ukrainian missile in the town of Rovenky.

UN: AT LEAST 240 CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

As fighting intensifies across several major Ukrainian cities, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reports there have been at least 240 civilian casualties - including at least 64 deaths - in the country so far.

It added that damage to homes and critical infrastructure has left hundreds of people without access to water and electricity.

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi also said more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries - half to Poland and many to Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

Ukraine's government estimates the Russian invasion may leave behind as many as five million refugees.