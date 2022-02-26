Russia-West relations at 'point of no return': Russian foreign ministry

The imposition of sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, a second agency, RIA, quoted her as saying.

"The issue is that we have reached the line where the point of no return begins," Zakharova said.

She was speaking before US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Putin and Lavrov, but after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced similar punitive measures.

Zakharova brushed off the British move, saying: "Neither Putin nor Lavrov have accounts in Britain or anywhere abroad."