Home > World > Europe

Russia to deploy paratroopers to guard Chernobyl site

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Feb 2022 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 02:46 PM BdST

Russia will deploy paratroopers to help guard the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a spokesman for Russia's defence ministry said on Friday.

Radiation levels at the plant are normal, the spokesman told a briefing. Russian troops, which started a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, have destroyed 118 Ukrainian military infrastructure sites, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories