Bangladesh plans to return its citizens from war-struck Ukraine through Poland

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam revealed the decision amid the ongoing crisis Bangladeshi expatriates are facing in Ukraine following Russia’s military invasion.

The crisis which sparked in December over border lifting, reached a tipping point over the last few days and Russia proceeded to escalate war by attacking Ukraine by land and air.

Ukrainian forces, too, are retaliating.

Bangladeshis are stranded in different regions of Ukraine and are pleading to be rescued.

Although there are no readily available data on how many Bangladeshis reside in Ukraine, expatriates estimate the number to be around 1,000.

As Bangladesh has no embassy in Ukraine, the embassy in Poland’s capital Warsaw is overseeing the safety of the Bangladeshi citizens there.

Shahriar said around 250 Bangladeshis contacted the embassy in Poland. The initial estimates are that there are 500 Bangladeshis there.

“We asked those who want to leave Ukraine to get out of the country. If anybody needs any assistance, we have an embassy in Warsaw and they will provide help.”