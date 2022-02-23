EU will hold emergency summit on Thursday to 'hold Russia accountable'
>> Sabine Siebold and Ingrid Melander, Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2022 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 11:14 PM BdST
European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss what to do next over Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, after the bloc approved on Wednesday a first, limited round of sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of two separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine that adjoin Russia and ordered troops to go there, deepening Western fears of a major war in Europe.
The EU sanctions set to take effect later on Wednesday include blacklisting more politicians and curbing trade between the EU and the two breakaway regions.
"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," EU Council chief Charles Michel said in a letter inviting EU leaders to Brussels.
He said a special European Council meeting would be held on Thursday from 1900 GMT.
Michel said the agenda of the meeting would include discussing "how we protect the rules-based international order; how we deal with Russia notably holding Russia accountable for its actions; how we will further support Ukraine and its people."
The impact of the first round of sanctions is likely to be limited, as Western governments are for now preferring to keep the much larger sanctions packages that they have planned in reserve should the crisis escalate.
The measures, formally approved by EU governments on Wednesday, include restricting the Russian government's ability to raise capital on the EU's financial markets "to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies," the EU said in a statement, without giving details.
The EU has also decided on an import ban on goods from the breakaway regions, restrictions on trade and investment, a prohibition on supplying tourism services, and an export ban on some goods and technologies.
The EU chose not to sanction Putin himself but instead blacklist all members of the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favour of recognising the breakaway regions, freezing any assets they have in the EU and banning them from travelling to the bloc.
- The limits of a Europe whole and free
- Ukraine to impose state of emergency
- In Kyiv, a soldier’s funeral and vows of defiance
- EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds
- Putin justifies Donbass recognition with Ukraine grievances
- US troops in Poland brace for Ukrainian evacuees
- Ukraine wants peace but won't give up land to Russia: Zelenskiy
- For Ukraine’s Jews, the threat of war stirs memories of past horrors
- The limits of a Europe whole and free
- Ukraine to impose state of emergency but no martial law yet
- In Kyiv, a soldier’s funeral and vows of defiance
- EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people
- Putin vents Ukraine grievances as justification for recognising Donbass
- US troops in Poland brace for possible Ukrainian evacuees
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Indian actor arrested for tweet on hijab row judge
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Massive Afif-Miraz stand fire Bangladesh past Afghanistan in ODI opener
- Disgraced police officer Mizanur jailed for 3 years for bribery, ACC’s Basir gets 8 years
- Dhaka-Sylhet Highway development project overshoots budget by more than 100%
- Murdered Mitu’s father files no-confidence plea against PBI report
- Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
- Pallab Sushil struggles to stay sane after losing his six brothers to hit-and-run