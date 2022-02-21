A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
Maria Tsvetkova, Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2022 09:31 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 09:31 AM BdST
Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills.
Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia.
"People die, that's horrible. Even worse is when you think not just about your life but about the life of a 7-year-old child," she said in an interview with Reuters in her house outside Kyiv while her son, Timur, watched cartoons.
"I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.
Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops near the borders with Ukraine has stirred fears in Ukraine and Western countries that it is poised to invade, something Moscow denies.
Alisa joined the territorial defence forces a year and a half ago, earlier than many. In January, as the Russian troops massed, the government said it wanted to build reserve batallions up into a corps of up to 130,000 people.
Alisa said she has seen dozens of new people joining the training sessions each Saturday.
She began this weekend as she often does, putting on camouflage fatigues, taking one of her two small-calibre guns she keeps at home and heading to a training ground - a pine forest with sand dunes, an old railway and few abandoned construction sites.
Along with dozens of other volunteers, mostly men in their late 30s and 40s with civilian jobs, she then spent seven hours either with her weapon on the ground or on guard as a part of a small patrol tasked to protect a concrete building from enemy saboteurs.
She said the fact she has at least basic training is some comfort.
"If, God forbid, a war starts ... I know how to move from an unsafe point A to a safe point B," Alisa said.
"I understand how to do if I'm under fire. I know how to help Timur, friends, neighbours if they are caught in fire."
EARLY STARTS
Alisa, a motorcycle fan, has visited more 50 countries along with her husband, also a biker. She is a media relations specialist at an organisation that works in cyber security.
She tries not to skip training sessions herself even if she badly needs rest at the end of the working week.
"If we had peace time I would miss training if I was tired but now I make myself get up early for a session because now it's needed more than ever," she said.
Alisa said she likes gaining new skills that have built her self-confidence and courage, but hopes never to have to use them.
"I feel anger, hatred and I have my plans cancelled. It's all surreal for me and I don't get how such silly things can happen in a civilized world in the 21st century," she said.
- West could cut US dollar access for Russian companies: Johnson
- UK minister wary of calls for Johnson's resignation
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine
- Multiple loud explosions heard in eastern Ukraine
- Separatist rhetoric stokes Ukraine tensions
- WB readies $350m Ukraine disbursement
- Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal
- 200,000 UK homes without power after storm
- West could cut US dollar access for Russian companies, UK's Johnson says
- Should Johnson resign? UK doesn't need a vacuum right now, minister says
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine, as thousands flee fearing attack
- Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
- Separatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions
- World Bank readies $350m Ukraine disbursement, pledges more support
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Two burnt in Baridhara building blast
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
- Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine, as thousands flee fearing attack
- Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
- Bangladesh to lift COVID curbs on Feb 22 as pandemic wanes