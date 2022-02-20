Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2022 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2022 01:06 PM BdST
Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.
The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.
Almost 2,000 ceasefire violations were registered in eastern Ukraine by monitors for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Saturday, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday.
Ukrainian government and separatist forces have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014. An upsurge in shelling has thrust the region to the centre of tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
Meanwhile, pro-Russian separatists said on Saturday they had uncovered a plan by Kyiv to seize territory they control in eastern Ukraine by force, and paraded a man they said was a Ukrainian spy.
Authorities in the Ukrainian capital quickly dismissed the alleged plan as a fake and have shrugged off spy allegations in the past, but such reports are contributing to a rise in tension.
Fears are growing in Kyiv and the West that a false-flag operation - an act committed with the intent of pinning blame on another party - could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack.
Russia, which has massed forces near Ukraine, has denied plans to invade and dismissed talk of false-flag operations.
But it has said it is alarmed by the situation and separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine began a mass evacuation on Friday, citing fears of a Ukrainian offensive.
The Ukrainian authorities deny planning any kind of assault, and fear that attempts to create a pretext for a Russian invasion are growing.
On Saturday, separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had intercepted a plan to "purge" of the pro-Russian region of Russian speakers as part of a five-day operation to take the region by force.
In an interview broadcast on Russia's state Channel One television channel, a man whom the separatists said they had detained in the city of Donetsk said he had helped Ukraine blow up a separatist commander's jeep the night before and that he had smuggled weapons and explosives.
"I was recruited in 2018," he was shown saying.
He said his handler had told him to steer clear of tall apartment blocks in the city of Donetsk because it would be targeted by artillery and he risked being killed.
