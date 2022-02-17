Russia still building forces on Ukraine border, says UK defence intelligence chief
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2022 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 08:42 AM BdST
Russia is continuing to build its military capabilities on the Ukrainian border, contradicting Moscow's claims of a drawdown of troops, according to Britain's defence intelligence chief.
"We have not seen evidence that Russia has withdrawn forces from Ukraine’s borders," Jim Hockenhull, the defence intelligence chief, said in a rare public statement.
"Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine," he said. "This includes sightings of additional armoured vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine’s borders. Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine."
