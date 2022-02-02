Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2022 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 03:35 PM BdST
Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208,498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections.
For comparison, 12,515 new cases were reported on Jan 2.
The seven-day incidence rate also hit an all-time high of 1,227.5 cases per 100,000 residents, as the highly contagious Omicron variant raced through the country.
The death toll rose by 196 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 118,170.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said that he expects the omicron wave to peak in mid-February, bringing with it 400,000 new infections daily before dropping, and has brought up the possibility of easing restrictions in late February or early March if the situation remains under control.
