Russia denies replying to US on security proposals: RIA
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2022 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 02:05 PM BdST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko denied reports on Tuesday that Moscow had given the United States a written response to Washington's counterproposals on security guarantees demanded by Russia, the RIA news agency reported.
RIA quoted a diplomatic source as saying that a response was still being prepared.
A State Department spokesperson said on Monday the United States has received a written follow-up from Russia on the matter.
Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's plans to join NATO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week they had not addressed Moscow's main security demands but Russia was ready to keep talking.
More stories
- Russia denies replying to US on security proposals
- Downing Street parties report deepens crisis for Johnson
- Give back the money: UK to COVID fraudsters
- UK toughens stance on Russia
- Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election
- Putin's now working to reset Europe
- Italy President Mattarella set for second term
- France debates if unvaccinated patients should pay for treatment
Recent Stories
- Russia denies replying to US on security proposals: RIA
- Report on Downing Street parties deepens crisis for Boris Johnson
- Report criticises lockdown parties at UK PM Johnson's office
- Give back the money: UK to COVID fraudsters
- Britain toughens stance on Russia, as Russia presses NATO for assurances
- Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election
Opinion
Most Read
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- A policeman who killed people for money under cover of ‘drug war’
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Pradip's defence team to challenge Sinha murder conviction
- Angry US-Russia exchange at UN punctuates deepening Ukraine rift
- Suspects in Major Sinha murder in court as judge starts reading verdict
- Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a free spirit whose dreams were shattered by a bullet
- Bangladesh records 13,501 cases in a day as caseload nears 1.8 million