EU to leave diplomats' families in Ukraine for now, Borrell says
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2022 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 02:03 PM BdST
The European Union does not plan to withdraw diplomats' families from Ukraine at the moment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after Washington announced such a move, pointing out a military attack by Russia could come at any time.
"We are not going to do the same thing because we don't know any specific reasons. But (US) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken will inform us," Borrell told reporters on Monday as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts that Blinken is expected to join online.
"Negotiations are going on", Borrell said, adding he saw no reason to leave Ukraine "unless Secretary Blinken gives us an information that justifies a move".
More stories
- US orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff families
- German navy chief resigns over Putin comments
- UK lawmaker claims to lose ministerial job for 'Muslimness'
- Defend Chernobyl? Why bother, some Ukrainians ask
- France's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass
- US, Russia take more measured stance
- Germany wants to attract 400,000 workers from abroad each year
- Austria takes step toward vaccine mandate for adults
Recent Stories
- US orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family members
- German navy chief resigns over Putin comments
- UK lawmaker says she was sacked from ministerial job for her 'Muslimness'
- Defend Chernobyl during an invasion? Why bother, some Ukrainians ask
- France's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass
- US and Russia take more measured stance in Ukraine talks
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Shahjalal University protesters march with torches, leaving VC Farid Uddin in darkness