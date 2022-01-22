France's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2022 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 07:15 PM BdST
France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved - with conditions - the country's new COVID-19 vaccine pass, which will require people aged 16 and above to show proof of vaccination to enter public places like bars, restaurants and cinemas.
The new pass is part of President Emmanuel Macron's drive to make life difficult enough for the small minority of unvaccinated people that they are compelled to get COVID shots.
The Council's ruling paves the way for the vaccine pass to take effect on Jan 24, replacing a health pass that showed proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or past infection.
The Council upheld the government's wish that anyone over 16 be required to show a vaccine pass as well as a provision in the legislation allowing for bar and restaurant managers to check a person's identification alongside the pass to curb the use of fakes or certificates belonging to a third party.
But it overturned a requirement that the old health pass be required to attend political rallies. Coming less than three months before an election, the Council said such a provision would impinge on people's freedom to share views and opinions.
The vaccine pass has brought new momentum to weekly street protests against COVID-related restrictions on public life.
Some people resisting the vaccine say they have been made to feel like second-class citizens by Macron.
France reported more than 425,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday and hospitals says the large majority of COVID patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.
- Germany wants to attract 400,000 workers from abroad each year
- Austria takes step toward vaccine mandate for adults
- Russia to hold navy drills involving all its fleets
- 80 years ago, the Nazis planned the ‘final solution.’ It took 90 minutes
- No vax, no meal: Polish restaurants impose entry curbs
- Young female govt has been target of hate speech: Finnish PM
- 'Genocide' against Uyghurs: French parliament passes motion
- France to unveil timetable for easing restrictions
- France's Constitutional Council approves Macron's vaccine pass
- US and Russia take more measured stance in Ukraine talks
- Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year
- Austria takes big step toward COVID vaccine mandate for adults
- Russia to hold major navy drills involving all its fleets
- 80 years ago, the Nazis planned the ‘final solution.’ It took 90 minutes
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Sanctioned force RAB is US, UK’s creation, says Bangladesh FM Momen
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Husband’s friend is the second killer of actress Shimu: police
- Bangladesh registers 17 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 14 weeks
- A viral photo helps bring Syrian refugee family to Italy
- Organisers to carry on with Dhaka International Trade Fair, despite COVID surge