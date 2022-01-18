Nonsense that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party, Deputy PM Raab says
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2022 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 01:39 PM BdST
A claim by a former senior adviser to Boris Johnson that the British Prime Minister lied to parliament about not knowing about a lockdown party in Downing Street is nonsense, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.
Asked if the prime minister's premiership was over if it could be proved that he had lied to parliament, Raab said: "Look, the suggestion that he's lied is nonsense.
"He's made it very clear to the House of Commons, took questions on this, that he thought it was a work event," he told Times Radio.
Johnson last week apologised to parliament for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, but said he had thought it was a work event.
Dominic Cummings, an architect of Britain's departure from the European Union and a former senior adviser to Johnson who left government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said that Johnson had agreed that the drinks party should go ahead.
"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened," he said on his blog.
- Nonsense that UK PM lied about lockdown party: Raab
- Johnson knew about lockdown party: UK PM’s ex-adviser
- Russia thins out its embassy in Ukraine
- Macron banks on economy, jobs ahead of polls
- Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
- Thousands protest in Vienna against mandatory vaccination
- Grassroots UK Conservatives are turning against Johnson
- Johnson's office apologises to Queen for parties
- Nonsense that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party, Deputy PM Raab says
- UK PM's former adviser says Johnson knew about lockdown party
- Russia thins out its embassy in Ukraine, a possible clue to Putin’s next move
- Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged 'twindemic'
- Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs
- Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
Most Read
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- 69% of new COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant in Dhaka: Health Minister Maleque
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan
- Taimur urges all not to contest any election under the Awami League government
- Troubled Evaly will sell assets to continue operations, says court-appointed chairman
- Who is king of Florida? Tensions rise between Trump and a former acolyte
- Government says next Election Commission will be formed under new law