Former Danish defence minister charged with state secret leaks
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 10:24 PM BdST
Denmark's former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said on Friday he has been charged with violating a section of the penal code which includes treason for leaking state secrets.
Frederiksen, who served as defence minister from 2016 to 2019, was charged with the rarely used section 109 of the code, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, although it was not clear exactly what he was accused of.
Section 109 covers any "person who discloses or imparts any information on secret negotiations, deliberations or resolutions of the state or its rights in relation to foreign states".
A statement published by Frederiksen on Friday did not specify what the charges against him referred to or whether the charges related to his time as a minister.
"I have spoken out as a member of parliament on a political issue, and I have nothing further to add at present. But I could never dream of doing anything that could harm Denmark or Denmark's interests," Frederiksen said in a statement.
It was not clear which comments Frederiksen referred to in his statement.
The state prosecutors office and the Ministry of Defence declined to comment on Frederiksen's statement.
The news come after the head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit last month was detained, charged under the same section of the law over his suspected involvement in a case of "highly classified" information leaks. Lars Findsen has denied wrongdoing, describing the accusation as "completely insane".
- Johnson's staff partied on eve of Philip’s funeral
- Russia is preparing provocations: Ukraine
- Swedish PM tests positive for COVID
- Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian govt websites
- Britain's MI5 warns lawmakers over Chinese agent of influence
- French teachers strike over COVID strategy
- England's deputy chief medical officer to resign
- Anti-vaccine protesters try to storm Bulgaria's parliament
- Former Danish defence minister charged with state secret leaks
- Peak omicron? Experts wary of calling time on variant wave in Europe
- UK PM Johnson's staff partied as queen mourned death of husband
- Ukraine says Russia is preparing 'provocations'
- 'Be afraid': Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
- Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
- Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar