David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, dies at 65
>>Mike Ives, The New York Times
Published: 11 Jan 2022 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 12:09 PM BdST
David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, died Tuesday in Italy, his spokesman and the parliament’s office in Washington said. He was 65.
The office said in a Twitter post that Sassoli had died in the Italian town of Aviano.
No cause of death was immediately available. But he was hospitalised with severe pneumonia during a plenary session of the Parliament in Strasbourg, France, in September. He later returned to Italy to recover, The Associated Press reported.
Sassoli was hospitalised again in Italy on Dec. 26 because his immune system was not functioning normally, Sassoli’s spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, said Monday on social media.
Sassoli, a member of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party, has been a member of the European Parliament since 2009. Five years later, he was elected vice president, and has led the body since 2019. His spokesman said in mid-December that he would not seek a second term, which lasts 2 1/2 years.
The European Parliament approves or rejects legislation, establishes budgets and supervises a variety of institutions within the European Union. Its 700-plus members serve five-year terms; the next election is in 2024.
The Parliament also plays a crucial role in selecting the president of the European Commission, whose members are appointed by national governments.
The commission’s current president, Ursula von der Leyen, addressed Sassoli’s illness in a Twitter post on Monday night.
“Dear David, my thoughts are with you as you fight for your health,” she wrote. “I wish you a speedy and full recovery. Bon courage, as you often say.”
David Maria Sassoli was born in Florence, Italy, on May 30, 1956, according to a short biography published online by his political group in Parliament.
He worked as a journalist before joining the European Parliament.
Sassoli was a champion of European values and integration. In his last Twitter message, on Jan. 1, he called the euro “a symbol of peace and integration, the coming to fruition of a historic political vision, of a united continent with a single currency for a single market.”
