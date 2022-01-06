Britain warns Russia over Ukraine: we're working on high-impact sanctions
>> William James and Andy Bruce, Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2022 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 07:22 PM BdST
Britain warned Moscow on Thursday that it was working with Western partners on high-impact sanctions targetting Russia's financial sector should it invade Ukraine.
Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and though Moscow says it has no plans to invade its neighbour, President Vladimir Putin has demanded legally-binding guarantees that NATO will not expand further eastwards.
"We will not accept the campaign Russia is waging to subvert its democratic neighbours," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament. "They have falsely cast Ukraine as a threat to justify their aggressive stance."
"Russia is the aggressor here," Truss said. "NATO has always been a defencive alliance."
Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drawing sanctions and condemnation from the West. Kyiv wants the territory back.
Truss said that any further military incursion into Ukraine by Russia would bring "massive consequences, including coordinated sanctions to impose a severe cost on Russia's interests and economy."
"The UK is working with our partners on these sanctions, including high impact measures targeting the Russian financial sector and individuals," Truss said.
Putin says NATO's expansion eastwards since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union is a threat to Russia which, he says, has nowhere left to retreat to. He has warned the West against ignoring his concerns.
Truss said she would visit Kyiv later this month and that the situation was reaching a crucial moment with only one way forward: for Putin to step back from the brink.
"It's vital that NATO is united in pushing back against Russia threatening behaviour," Truss said.
Britain, Truss said, was opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
"Europe must reduce its dependence on Russian gas," Truss said. "Britain remains opposed to Nord Stream 2 and I'm working with allies and partners to highlight the strategic risks of this project."
- UK PM Johnson resists another lockdown
- Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
- Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
- Madrid to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- US schools revamp return from holidays
- France's Macron says he wants to 'piss off' the non-vaccinated
- Amid omicron surge, UK PM Johnson resists another lockdown
- Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
- Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break, despite omicron
- Remembering the racist history of ‘human zoos’
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
Most Read
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump 28% in a day to 1,140
- Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Dhaka’s Rahat Tower that houses Jamuna TV catches fire
- Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks