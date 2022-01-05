Amid omicron surge, UK PM Johnson resists another lockdown
Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout, Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2022 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:36 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that England could withstand a surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy as Britain reported another record daily high in cases, fuelled by the omicron variant.
Johnson has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England, betting that a vaccine booster drive and caution among the population would be enough to constrain the latest wave.
The United Kingdom reported 218,724 new COVID cases on Tuesday, a new record for the number of cases reported on a single day - although a figure that also was skewed by reporting lags over the holidays.
Johnson said he was sticking to the "Plan B" measures introduced in England last month, which included the wearing of face coverings on public transport and in shops but did not restrict gatherings or close businesses.
"Together with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to ride out this omicron wave without shutting down our country once again. We can keep our schools and our businesses open, and we can find a way to live with this virus," Johnson said.
"But the weeks ahead are going to be challenging, both here in the UK and across the world. There is no escaping the fact that some services will be disrupted by staff absences,"
Johnson has warned that hospitals would face considerable pressure in coming weeks and on Tuesday announced daily COVID-19 testing for 100,000 critical workers.
While admissions have risen since mid-December, they have not tracked the trajectory of daily cases, possibly reflecting the impact of vaccines and booster shots, the likely lower severity of omicron and the time lag in people going into hospital.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that the mortality rate had not risen with the increase in cases, while Johnson said that over 60% of people in intensive care with COVID had not received a vaccine.
Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said that the pattern in hospitalisations may change as the omicron wave seeps into older age groups.
"Hospitalisations are still generally going up across the country, and we may see high levels for some weeks," he told BBC Radio.
"Vaccination is holding up in terms of protection against severe disease, assisted by the fact that omicron almost certainly is substantially less severe, but it still puts pressures on the health system."
- Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
- Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
- Madrid to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- US schools revamp return from holidays
- Passengers on COVID-hit cruise ship leave after 5 days
- Amid omicron surge, UK PM Johnson resists another lockdown
- Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
- Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break, despite omicron
- Remembering the racist history of ‘human zoos’
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
Most Read
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- COVID cases are surging after emergence of omicron in Bangladesh. Is there a link?
- Bangladesh close in on shock win after Ebadot rattles NZ
- Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months
- Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on muslim women in India
- Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases multiply, chief minister tests positive