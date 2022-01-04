Swedish king and queen test positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 09:34 PM BdST
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for COVID-19, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.
The palace said the King, 75, and the Queen, 78, were self-isolating and that work to trace those that they had been in contact with was underway.
The news came as Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases amid a surge caused by the highly-infectious omicron variant.
The country registered 11,507 cases on Dec 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday, as a fourth wave of the virus puts healthcare under renewed pressure.
