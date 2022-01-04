Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break, despite omicron
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 08:25 PM BdST
Students at Spanish schools and universities will return to class in-person when the new term begins on Jan 10, the Health Minister said on Tuesday, ending speculation that record COVID-19 infections might trigger distance learning.
Cases have hit new highs since the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected some two months ago, raising concerns that children would not be able to go back to school after the Christmas holidays.
The omicron variant accounted for around 43% of cases in the week before Christmas, Spanish Health authorities said on Monday.
But officials from the 17 Spanish regions, which set their own health policy, all voted in favour of a return to the classroom on Tuesday in a rare display of unanimity in a country riven by stark political differences.
"It's about the physical attendance of all our students from next January 10 throughout the country," Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters after the regional meeting.
Masks will be mandatory at all times and schools must guarantee adequate ventilation, while regional administrations will work to cover any teacher absences due to infection, she said.
The nationwide infection rate as measured over the past 14 days rose to a new record of 2,296 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, a more than 10-fold increase since the beginning of December.
Pressure on hospitals is on the rise but remains well off highs seen a year ago. Intensive care occupancy reached 21.2% on Monday, up from 8% a month ago but less than half the peak of 43% recorded last January.
More than 90% of Spaniards over 12 have received a full vaccine course, according to health ministry data, while just under a third of children aged 5-11 have received their first dose since Spain began vaccinating that age group in mid-December.
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
- Madrid to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- US schools revamp return from holidays
- Passengers on COVID-hit cruise ship leave after 5 days
- English school children to wear masks due to omicron surge
- Exhibit meant to showcase Kurdish suffering sparks fury
- Remembering the racist history of ‘human zoos’
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
- Show must go on: Madrid races to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- COVID cases are surging after emergence of omicron in Bangladesh. Is there a link?
- Bangladesh close in on shock win after Ebadot rattles NZ
- Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron
- Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months
- Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on muslim women in India
- Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases multiply, chief minister tests positive