4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 08:32 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 08:32 AM BdST
More than 4,400 migrants, including at least 205 children, were lost at sea trying to reach Spain in 2021, a monitoring group said on Monday - more than double the figure from the previous year and the most since the group began counting in 2018.
The group, Walking Borders, or Caminando Fronteras, blamed increasingly dangerous routes, inferior boats and the fear of some vessels to help migrants at sea for the surge in deaths. According to Spanish official statistics, 39,000 undocumented migrants successfully reached Spain by sea or land last year, a similar figure to the previous year.
Walking Borders said more than 90% of those missing or dead were lost on 124 shipwrecks en route to Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean as of Dec. 20. Since 2020, the islands off the coast of Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain, with a much smaller share trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish mainland.
Helena Maleno, founder of Caminando Fronteras, told Reuters the group gathered its data from hotlines set up for migrants on vessels in trouble to call for help, and from family members seeking information.
The group investigates the fate of each boat. It presumes those missing at sea for at least a month to be dead. Close to 95% of the figures represent people who are missing.
The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) counted 955 people who died or went missing in 2021 trying to reach the Canary Islands by Dec 22, the highest figure it documented since 2014.
The IOM obtains its data from officials records, media reports and other groups including Walking Borders, but says its numbers are conservative and the real toll is probably higher.
Spain does not keep figures for people who die trying to reach its shores, and an Interior Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the latest figures.
>>>>>>>
Caption Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, November 23, 2021. REUTERS
Key words:
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
- Madrid to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- US schools revamp return from holidays
- Passengers on COVID-hit cruise ship leave after 5 days
- English school children to wear masks due to omicron surge
- Exhibit meant to showcase Kurdish suffering sparks fury
- 4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
- How the EU allowed Hungary to become an illiberal model
- Show must go on: Madrid races to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast
- Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates
- French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats
- Omicron teaches hard lessons as US schools revamp return from holidays
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- A foggy morning in northern Bangladesh
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- Bangladesh logs 674 virus cases in a day, the highest in 13 weeks
- Twitter permanently suspends US congresswoman's account for COVID misinformation
- COVID cases are surging after emergence of omicron in Bangladesh. Is there a link?
- BNP drops Taimur Alam Khandaker from advisory council after mayoral run
- Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on muslim women in India
- Kids to stay with Nakano Eriko for another 20 days as legal battle for custody stretches on