Turkey detains 16 accused of links to Islamic State after bookshop clash
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2021 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 08:08 PM BdST
Turkish police detained 16 people accused of links to Islamic State on Tuesday after protesters used sticks and stones against security forces trying to shut down an unlicensed religious bookshop, the governor's office said.
Police had tried to close the shop in the southeastern city of Bingol overnight, the governor's office said, adding that the shop supported Islamic State activities in the country.
Islamic State has conducted numerous attacks across Turkey, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on Jan 1, 2017, in which 39 people were killed.
"Teams of our police intervened ... while attacks using sticks and stones were carried out against our security forces," the governor's office statement said.
The suspects had been detained for assaulting a law enforcement officer, intentionally causing injury and damaging public property, it said.
Footage from the operation showed dozens of people clashing with police using sticks, while gun shots were heard.
Since a failed 2016 coup, Turkey has investigated and tried tens of thousands of people accused of militant links in a crackdown which rights groups say has been used as pretext to quash dissent.
The government has said its actions are necessary given the gravity of the threats faced by Turkey.
- Will Spain give disgraced king a royal homecoming?
- Germany wants its Russian pipeline. Allies are unhappy
- Russia extends jail term for Gulag historian to 15 years
- Female trucker sounds alarm on Spain's haulier shortage
- Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks
- Italy's plunging birthrate is a 'tragedy': Pope
- Swiss to allow legal gender transition
- Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies
- Will Spain give disgraced king a royal homecoming?
- Germany wants its Russian pipeline. German allies aren’t sure it’s a good idea
- Russian court extends jail term for Gulag historian to 15 years
- France further tightens COVID measures, but no curfew for New Year's Eve
- Female trucker sounds alarm on Spain's haulier shortage
- Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan 12: TASS
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details