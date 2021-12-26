Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2021 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2021 05:37 PM BdST
Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece's 1967-74 military junta.
"His participation in the national resistance and the anti-dictatorship struggle...reflected his continuous devotion to the ideals of freedom and justice, which he defended throughout his life," Sakellaropoulou said in a statement.
More stories
- La Palma eruption declared over
- 16 migrants die in Greek shipwreck
- Look beyond the lights and remember the poor: Pope
- Omicron to be dominant variant soon: France
- As Europe returns artefacts, Britain stays silent
- France could soon have 100,000 COVID cases a day: govt
- EU sets 9-month validity of vaccine travel pass
- Travel ban on southern Africa 'inefficient': EU top official
Recent Stories
- La Palma volcano eruption declared over after three months of destruction
- At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck
- Look beyond the lights and remember the poor, Pope says on Christmas Eve
- France says omicron to be dominant variant soon, resists new restrictions
- As Europe returns artefacts, Britain stays silent
- France could soon have 100,000 COVID cases a day, health minister says
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi
- Case filed over ‘unnatural deaths’ in launch fire in Jhalakathi
- Veteran journalist Reazuddin Ahmed dies from COVID complications at 76
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent
- Beneath a COVID vaccine debacle, 30 years of government culpability
- More than 30 killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar's Kayah state
- Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Man, wife and child remain missing since river vessel fire. Their relative finds belongings in a burnt cabin