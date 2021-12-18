Up to 10% of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Dec 2021 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 03:55 PM BdST
The omicron coronavirus variant is now suspected to be responsible for up to 10% of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France and is the main reason behind plans for stricter health requirements for entering some venues, the health minister said on Saturday.
The new vaccination pass set to be introduced early next year will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport. Under the current regulations, a recent negative COVID-19 test is sufficient for entering many indoor public places.
Plans for the new pass were announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday.
Health Minister Olivier Veran, speaking on France Inter radio, also said that he expected that early next week the French health authority will give the green light to start offering coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11.
For now, only children with serious health conditions or additional health risks can be given the shots.
Veran said that he hoped that voluntary vaccination for all children could start on Dec 22.
- 10pc of French COVID cases suspected to be omicron variant
- For Johnson, a political rebuke as omicron engulfs UK
- Britain’s Conservatives lose ‘safe’ seat
- 4 children die in London fire
- France to tighten rules for travellers from UK
- NATO signals support for Ukraine
- France refused to repatriate a sick woman who joined IS. She died
- Dutch Princess Amalia invited 21 guests to 18th birthday
- Up to 10% of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be omicron variant
- For Johnson, a political rebuke as omicron variant engulfs Britain
- Britain’s Conservatives lose ‘safe’ seat, dealing blow to Boris Johnson
- Four children die in London house fire
- NATO signals support for Ukraine in face of threat from Russia
- France to tighten rules for travellers from UK
Most Read
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of
- After a long pandemic lull, Cox’s Bazar hums with holidaymakers
- Bangladesh lost $50bn to trade-related illicit financial flows in six years: report
- Omicron more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder: study
- Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022
- Indian President Kovind inaugurates renovated Ramna Kali Temple
- Hit by price hike, supply crunch of non-urea fertilisers, farmers struggle to prep fields
- With Malaysia reopening, Bangladesh aims to send 800,000 workers abroad in FY22
- Jamal Khan, associate professor at Dhaka University, dies of cancer at 53
- 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put US COVID-19 surge into overdrive