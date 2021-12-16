Dutch Princess Amalia invited 21 guests to 18th birthday amid COVID-19 surge

Amalia, who had cancelled indoor festivities because of the pandemic, held a last-minute gathering in the palace gardens, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote to parliament on Wednesday.

The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander had been expected to quietly celebrate her birthday last Tuesday. Although no rules appear to have been broken, the event came as hospitals struggled to find beds for a surge in COVID-19 patients and concerns about the new omicron variant.

Social-distancing restrictions were in place nationwide, including the early closing of restaurants and non-essential shops. Professional sporting events were closed to the public and households had been asked not to have more than four guests.

"Guests were asked to take a test. All were vaccinated. The assumption was that they would keep an acceptable distance," Rutte's letter to lawmakers said in reference to the party.

But King Willem-Alexander "informed me that in hindsight, it was not such a good idea. I think that's a sensible reaction," Rutte wrote.

The public disclosure of a usually private royal affair came days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure over assertions that his communications chief attended a festive gathering at his official Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year.

In October 2020, the Dutch royal family cut short a vacation to its holiday home in Greece after being criticised for travelling during the pandemic while the general population had been advised against going abroad.