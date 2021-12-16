Dutch Princess Amalia invited 21 guests to 18th birthday amid COVID-19 surge
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2021 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:07 AM BdST
Crown Princess Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, invited 21 people to her 18th birthday party last week even as the government has asked people not to have more than four guests in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.
Amalia, who had cancelled indoor festivities because of the pandemic, held a last-minute gathering in the palace gardens, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote to parliament on Wednesday.
The eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander had been expected to quietly celebrate her birthday last Tuesday. Although no rules appear to have been broken, the event came as hospitals struggled to find beds for a surge in COVID-19 patients and concerns about the new omicron variant.
Social-distancing restrictions were in place nationwide, including the early closing of restaurants and non-essential shops. Professional sporting events were closed to the public and households had been asked not to have more than four guests.
"Guests were asked to take a test. All were vaccinated. The assumption was that they would keep an acceptable distance," Rutte's letter to lawmakers said in reference to the party.
But King Willem-Alexander "informed me that in hindsight, it was not such a good idea. I think that's a sensible reaction," Rutte wrote.
The public disclosure of a usually private royal affair came days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure over assertions that his communications chief attended a festive gathering at his official Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year.
In October 2020, the Dutch royal family cut short a vacation to its holiday home in Greece after being criticised for travelling during the pandemic while the general population had been advised against going abroad.
- German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot'
- Danish ex-minister jailed for separating couples
- Seven killed as car crashes in Hungary
- Boris Johnson is in trouble. The question is, how much?
- Russia says it may be forced to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe
- Omicron accounts for 40% of London infections: Britain
- Europe divided over kids' vaccines
- Russia leads in hypersonic missiles tech: Putin
- German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot' against state premier
- Former immigration minister in Denmark sentenced to prison for separating couples
- Seven killed, four injured as car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary
- Boris Johnson is in trouble. The question is, how much?
- Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe
- Britain says omicron accounts for 40% of London infections
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations