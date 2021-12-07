Truck collides with minibus in northern Ukraine, at least 10 killed
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Dec 2021 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 03:26 PM BdST
A truck collided with a minibus on a highway in northern Ukraine on Tuesday morning, killing at least ten people and injuring seven, a statement by the emergency services said.
Rescuers were at the scene in the Chernihiv region, the statement said.
More stories
- Truck-minibus collision leaves 10 dead in Ukraine
- Spike in omicron variant cases puts Europe on edge
- Airliner had to lose height to avoid NATO spy plane
- Bomb defused under Turkish officer's car ahead of Erdogan event
- Thousands march against COVID restrictions in Europe
- Teen’s metal detector finds Bronze Age axe
- Italian man tries to get COVID jab in fake arm
- Germany's Angela Merkel bids farewell as chancellor
Recent Stories
- Truck collides with minibus in northern Ukraine, at least 10 killed
- Spike in omicron variant cases puts Europe on edge
- Russia says airliner had to lose height to avoid NATO spy plane
- Bomb defused under Turkish officer's car ahead of Erdogan event
- Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe
- English teenager finds Bronze Age axe using a metal detector
Opinion
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Bangladesh needs systemic change as it prioritises education for all: Dipu Moni
- Canadian employers, facing labour shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes